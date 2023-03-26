Indian Navy flags off 7,000-km car expedition at NSNIS

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26 : The Indian Navy on Sunday flagged off a 7,000-km maritime awareness 'Sham no Varuna' motor car expedition at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports under Eastern Naval Command.

Mahindra, Mastercard and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) are the partners and prime sponsors of the Navy car expedition.

Informing about the aim of the car expedition, Commodore Rituraj Sahu, Naval Officer-in-Charge (WB) and Commanding Officer INS Netaji Subhas said, "Today we have flagged off the first leg of this journey. The aim is to spread awareness about the maritime aspects of our country and also to promote the Prime Minister's vision of 'Nari Shakti'."

"This 'Sham no Varuna' motor car rally team comprises 12 vehicles and about 36 participants," added Commodore Rituraj Sahu.

Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) members are part of this Navy Car Expedition.

"The Expedition will travel through all Coastal States from the East Coast to the West Coast of India and terminate at Bhuj, Gujarat, said Commodore Rituraj.

After Flag-off in West Bengal, the Expedition will travel through Kolaghat to Digha, visiting Antyoday Anath Ashram, Paunsi, and Tajpur Lighthouse, before proceeding to Chandipur, Odisha.

Commodore Rituraj said that the expedition objectives include celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', showcasing 'Naari Shakti' and the contribution of NWWA to society, conducting awareness campaigns and interacting with Veterans and the Veer Naaris en route.

"It also aims to conduct awareness campaigns in cities and villages to provide information about employment opportunities in the Navy including the Agnipath Scheme, said Commodore Rituraj.

"Its objective is to conduct NWWA outreach activities at various old age homes, orphanages, and schools for special children in keeping with the ethos of community development and empowerment", further added Commodore Rituraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor