Indian Navy marks milestone with maritime reconnaissance seminar at INS Rajali

Chennai, Sep 17 The Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command hosted a two-day seminar on long-range maritime reconnaissance (LRMR) at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, underscoring India’s growing maritime responsibilities and surveillance capabilities.

The event, held on September 16 and 17, brought together senior naval commanders, operational experts, and representatives from Boeing Ltd to discuss the evolving role of LRMR platforms in safeguarding India’s interests across the Indian Ocean Region. Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command, inaugurated the seminar as Chief Guest. A compendium of scholarly articles on maritime surveillance was released during the proceedings.

The collection highlighted the operational significance of platforms such as the P-8I aircraft and High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones, including the MQ-9B Sea Guardian, in anti-submarine warfare and multi-domain reconnaissance.

A highlight of the event was the commemoration of a major milestone: the completion of 50,000 hours of flying by INAS 312, the Navy’s premier LRMR squadron, operating from INS Rajali. The achievement marks a first in Indian Naval Aviation history and reflects the unit’s critical role in maintaining constant vigilance over strategic waters.

Commissioned with state-of-the-art Boeing P8I aircraft, INAS 312 has been pivotal in expanding the Navy’s operational reach, carrying out missions that range from tracking hostile submarines to monitoring sea lanes vital to India’s security and trade.

Rear Admiral Jha commended the squadron for its professionalism and contributions, noting that their efforts have significantly bolstered India’s maritime domain awareness. Located strategically on the eastern seaboard, INS Rajali has emerged as the epicentre of the Navy’s long-range surveillance activities.

Apart from hosting the P8I fleet, it also operates MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones, providing a technological edge for high-endurance operations in the vast expanses of the Indian Ocean. With these platforms, the Navy is better positioned to respond to traditional and emerging threats in an expanding area of responsibility.

The seminar reflected the Navy’s emphasis on building indigenous capacity and partnering with global defence leaders to strengthen India’s role as a net security provider in the region. The discussions underscored how surveillance technology, coupled with operational expertise, continues to redefine maritime prowess in an era of complex security challenges.

