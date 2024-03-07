Indian Navy Rescues 21 Crew Members of Attacked Barbados-Flagged Ship True Confidence in Gulf of Aden (Watch Video)

An Indian Navy warship deployed for Maritime Security Operations in the Gulf of Aden sprang into action on Wednesday, March 6, to rescue crew members from a burning Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden.

The incident took place after the anti-ship ballistic missile launched on Wednesday by Iran-backed Houthis in the Gulf of Aden. It was the first fatal strike of Houthi militants since the attacks in the Red Sea on international shipping lanes over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Houthi missile hit the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier True Confidence and caused a fire in the pilothouse. Four were injured in the attack, and three others died; the attack forced the 23-member multinational crew to abandon the ship.

Watch Video: Indian Navy Was First on the Scene to Help with Rescue.

#IndianNavy's swift response to Maritime Incident in #GulfofAden.



Barbados Flagged Bulk Carrier MV #TrueConfidence reported on fire after a drone/missile hit on #06Mar, approx 54 nm South West of Aden, resulting in critical injuries to crew, forcing them to abandon ship.… pic.twitter.com/FZQRBeGcKp — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 7, 2024

The Indian Navy's INS Kolkata arrived swiftly and launched a rescue operation. Using its integral helicopter and boats, the warship successfully rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, from their life raft. The INS Kolkata's medical team provided critical medical aid to the injured crew onboard the warship.