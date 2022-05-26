Indian Navy successfully tests surface to air missile system from warship

The Indian Navy successfully tested its ship-based surface to air missile system by taking down a low flying target.

The video of the test was also shared by the Indian Navy on Twitter.

"All in a days work! Watch YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye!" the Indian Navy tweeted.

The test was carried out from a stealth frigate deployed on the western seaboard by the force.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor