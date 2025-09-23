Indian Navy to commission anti-submarine warfare ship ‘Androth’ on October 6 in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi, Sep 23 The Indian Navy is set to commission its second state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare-Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), Androth, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on October 6 this year.

Notably, this comes in the backdrop of China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region.

The commissioning ceremony of the Androth will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The event marks the formal induction of the second of the 16 ASW-SWC ships into the Indian Navy.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, with over 80 per cent indigenous components, Androth is a testament to the Government of India's vision of 'Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)' and a shining symbol of India’s growing indigenous maritime capabilities.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata, Androth was handed over to the Indian Navy on September 13, 2025

⁠The name Androth holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.

In its previous avatar, INS Androth (P69) served the nation with distinction for over 27 years before being decommissioned.

The commissioning of the new Androth honours the legacy and spirit of her predecessor.

Fitted with advanced weapon and sensor suites, modern communication systems, and waterjet propulsion, Androth is equipped to detect, track, and neutralise underwater threats with precision.

Its cutting-edge capabilities also enable it to undertake maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and coastal defence missions across the spectrum of threats.

The commissioning of Androth marks another step forward in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

The ship will not only augment the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities but also reaffirm the nation’s resolve to design, develop, and build world-class warships through indigenous efforts.

The ASW-SWC ships have been indigenously designed and constructed as per the Classification Rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) at GRSE, Kolkata and strengthen the Indian Navy’s Anti-submarine, coastal surveillance and mine laying capabilities.

