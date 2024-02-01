Indian Navy to Commission Survey Vessel Sandhayak in Vizag on February 3

The Indian Navy is poised to commission its latest Survey Vessel, Sandhayak, at Naval Dockyard, Vizag on February 3, 2024. The event will be graced by the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, as Chief Guest, along with Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, FOC-in-C Eastern Naval Command, and other dignitaries, including senior naval officers and GRSE officials.

Sandhayak, the first of four Survey Vessel (Large) ships under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, marks a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities. Delivered to the Indian Navy on Dec. 4, 2023, after rigorous trials both in harbor and at sea, the primary role of Sandhayak is to conduct comprehensive hydrographic surveys for ports, harbors, navigational channels/routes, coastal areas, and deep seas to enhance marine navigation safety.

Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment, including Deep & Shallow Water Multi-Beam Echo-Sounders, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Vehicle, Side Scan Sonars, Data Acquisition and Processing System, satellite-based positioning systems, and terrestrial survey equipment, Sandhayak embodies India's growing shipbuilding prowess with 80% indigenous content.

Propelled by two Diesel Engines capable of speeds exceeding 18 knots, Sandhayak measures 110 meters in length, displacing 3400 tons. Its commissioning underscores India's commitment to the national vision of AatmaNirbharBharat and Amrit Kaal, signaling a developed India at the forefront of maritime capabilities.