Indian Railways Launches 40 Special Trains for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja: Check Route and Timetable

To provide convenience and comfort to passengers during the upcoming festive season, Indian Railways has announced the operation of special trains for festivals such as Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath. These special trains will feature air-conditioned, sleeper, and general class coaches. Indian Railways has decided to run 40 trips of Puja Special trains on various routes, including Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa, Rani Kamalapati-Danapur-Rani Kamalapati, and Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur.

In terms of the schedule, the Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Superfast Special Train will have 12 trips. Train number 02190 will run weekly, departing from Rewa every Saturday from October 5 to November 9 at 12:30 PM, and will arrive at Rani Kamalapati at 9:15 PM on the same day. Conversely, Train number 02189 will depart from Rani Kamalapati every Saturday during the same period at 10:15 PM, reaching Rewa at 7:20 AM the following day.

Additionally, Train number 01661, an Express Special train, will leave Rani Kamalapati every Saturday and Tuesday from October 26 to November 12 at 2:25 PM, arriving in Danapur at 8:45 AM the next day. Train number 01662 will operate in the opposite direction, leaving Danapur every Sunday and Wednesday from October 27 to November 13 at 11:45 AM and reaching Rani Kamalapati at 7:40 AM the following day. The stoppages for these trains will include Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Furthermore, Indian Railways will run the Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur Express Special train for a total of 16 trips. Train number 01705 will leave Jabalpur every Wednesday and Friday from October 23 to November 15 at 7:35 PM, reaching Danapur at 8:45 AM the next day. In return, Train number 01706 will depart from Danapur every Thursday and Saturday from October 24 to November 16 at 11:45 AM, arriving in Jabalpur at 12:10 AM the next day. The stops for these trains will also include Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.