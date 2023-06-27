Indian Railways launches 5 new Vande Bharat trains, connect 6 states

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 : The Indian Railways launched five Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday across the country which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These Vande Bharat trains will connect six states in the country.

This is pertinent to note that the identity of self-reliant India, the Vande Bharat train is now connecting many important cities of the country. With the addition of five trains to the Vande Bharat fleet today, it will be fully integrated into those states where 100 per cent electrification has been completed.

PM Modi showed the green flag today on the routes where Vande Bharat will operate, including Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Goa-Mumbai, Hatia-Patna, and Bangalore-Dharwad. For the first time, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Goa have been included in the list of Vande Bharat trains.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura etc will also be benefitted from improved connectivity. The train will be faster by about thirty mins as compared to the existing fastest train on the route.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty mins faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere - with State Capital Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists etc in the region. The train will be faster by about thirty mins as compared to the existing fastest train on the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

It is also notable that there will be a total of 23 Vande Bharat Trains in the country with 46 services. Last year, the Prime Minister announced from the Red Fort that within the next year, 75 Vande Bharat trains would be running in the country. Accordingly, with 46 up and down trains, Vande Bharat has already been achieved. It is expected that within the next few months, the Indian Railways will fulfil the target set by the Prime Minister for Vande Bharat trains in the country.

Vande Bharat Express is a self-propelled Semi-High Speed train set. This train has been indigenously made under the 'Make in India' Initiative. Vande Bharat Express train has an 8-coach Chair Car configuration, having a stainless steel car body. Bogies with fully suspended traction motors for high operational speed have been provided. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures a smooth and safe Journey & enhanced riding comfort for passengers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor