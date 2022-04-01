Indian Railways plans to implement 'Kavach' on Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah corridors: Govt to RS

Indian Railways is planning to implement its state-of-the-art indigenous technology 'Kavach' implemented on 3,009 route kilometres (RKM) on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav made the announcement while responding to a query of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Lal.

On being asked "when Kavach technology is likely to be implemented", the Minister said "as on February 28, 2022, the technology is implemented on 1,098 Rk of South Central Railway" and that further "Kavach is planned to be implemented on 3,009 Rkm on Delhi Mumbai and Delhi Howrah corridors".

Further, the minister mentioned the various features of Kavach and said, "Prevention of Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD); continuous update of movement authority; Prevention of Over-speed: Section Speed, Train Speed, Permanent Speed Restriction and Loop Line Speed Control; prevention of collision between two Locos equipped with functional TCAS; and display of Signal Aspect in Loco pilot's cab are among the main salient features of 'Kavach'."

He also informed that the absolute block section trial for 'Kavach' started in October 2017 in Lingampaily-Wadi and Vikarabad-Bidar of South Central Railway.

The Minister said that the automatic block section trial for 'Kavach' started in February 2019 in Sanath Nagar Lingampally of South Central Railway, and the 160 kmph speed trial for 'Kavach' started in October 2018 in the Mathura-Agra section of North Central Railway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor