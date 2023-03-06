Indian Railways runs Holi special trains from Delhi to Patna, Lucknow, Varanasi

The festival of Holi will be celebrated in Varanasi on March 7, and in the rest of India on March 8. To accommodate the additional rush, the Indian Railways is running a few 'Holi Special trains' from New Delhi to several major cities including Patna Katra, Varanasi and Lucknow.

The Northern Railway in a statement said, “for the convenience of the rail passenger and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the following Holi Special trains to various destinations.” These special trains will will connect major destinations across the country. The trains operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Unreserved seating all available.

It is to be noted that Indian Railways operates these special trains during the festive season to deal with the increased amount of passengers. Furthermore, Railways prioritise the most crowded routes like Delhi-Patna, Bengaluru-Patna, Pune-Patna, Mumbai-Patna, and other. However, the services of the Holi special trains are not limited to these routes, other cities are also provided increased with increased frequency of trains for ease of travelling.