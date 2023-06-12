Indian Railways takes precautionary steps, implements action plan as cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" approaches

New Delhi [India], June 12 : In the view of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' which is currently situated over the East Central Arabian Sea and is expected to affect the Saurashtra and Kutch areas, Indian Railways has undertaken a series of precautionary measures and implemented an action plan to ensure the safety of passengers, said an official.

According to the Director of Information and Publication Railway Board, Shivaji Sutar, Indian Railways has activated its Disaster Management Room at the Zonal Railway headquarters, manned round-the-clock by various departments to effectively manage the situation.

Talking about the arrangement made by Indian Railways, Sutar said, "We have identified the areas and we situated the Disaster Management room at Western Railway Headquarters. Direct monitoring is being done by Railway Board officials through the war room which is established by Railway Board."

"Various emergency control rooms have been opened in affected areas like we have Control Room at Bhav Nagar, and we have a control room at Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Regular monitoring of wind speed by installing these anemometers at various stations is being done," he added.

He further said that we have formed a team of medical officials, doctors, and paramedical staff, and we have formed a team of security personnel to monitor the situation. Apart from this, we have given an alert to keep the relief trains in readiness mode and we have given instructions to the field staff for regular monitoring.

"Our officials are doing continuous inspections of various assets like a foot over bridges, the bridge installations, for any unsafe condition or for any unusual situation, we have kept our missionaries on high alert," he added.

Sutar informed that emergency control rooms have also been set up at division headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham. These control rooms will closely monitor the cyclone's progress and coordinate necessary actions. Indian Railways has also made necessary arrangements to ensure the availability of sufficient resources for emergency evacuation.

He informed that adequate diesel locomotives and coaching rakes have been arranged to meet any exigency arising from the cyclone. Additionally, the loading of double-stack containers has been suspended, and their movement has been restricted to prevent any potential damage.

'One of the primary precautions taken by Indian Railways is the regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations. Anemometers have been installed at various stations, providing hourly readings of wind speed. If the wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph, instructions have been issued to regulate or stop train services accordingly. This step ensures the safety of passengers and prevents any potential mishaps', he added.

It is notable that real-time monitoring and coordination are critical during such situations. Indian Railways has formed online groups to facilitate seamless communication and coordination among stakeholders involved in the cyclone response efforts. The teams involved will closely monitor the cyclone-related information provided by the IMD.

Passenger train schedules have been reviewed, and decisions regarding necessary modifications or cancellations will be made based on the cyclone's situation. In preparation for any emergencies, a relief train has been readied to provide immediate assistance if required.

In view of the situation, the safety of the railway staff is of utmost importance. Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots have undergone counselling sessions to familiarize them with safety protocols during cyclone and storm conditions. Necessary arrangements, including food and medical supplies, have been made at various Running Rooms designated for crew rest.

In case of disruptions to the power grid supply, alternate communication and power arrangements have also been put in place by Indian Railways. Emergency control rooms equipped with satellite phones, FCT, and DOT phones are prepared to handle any communication failures.

Very high frequency (VHF) sets are also available for site communication. Moreover, alternate power arrangements are in place, such as the utilization of fully fueled diesel locomotives and standby DG sets to provide power to control rooms, major colonies, and essential facilities like pumps.

Indian Railways has also made arrangements for reserve materials, machinery, and manpower to ensure a swift response to any cyclone-related incidents. The availability of critical materials like rubble, ballast, quarry dust, and necessary machineries like Poclain and JCB machines has been organized. Agencies possessing heavy earth-moving machinery, trucks, ropes, chain saws, dewatering pumps, and pick-up vans have been put on alert.

The safety and security of passengers are of paramount importance during this period. Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) companies have been deployed in the cyclone-prone region to assist in emergencies.

RPSF Company from nearby divisions have been deployed at the cyclone-prone region to meet the emergency situation. Officials in the affected areas have received advisories to establish coordination with various agencies such as the Government Railway Police (GRP), City Police, Civil Authorities, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). This collaborative effort will facilitate the necessary assistance and support in case of emergencies arising from the cyclone.

Recognizing the importance of medical preparedness, ambulances and sufficient medicines have been made readily available at hospitals and health units in cyclone-affected regions. Railway medical teams are in constant contact with state medical teams and empanelled hospitals, ensuring a coordinated response and timely shifting of patients if required.

The Gujarat State Ambulance Toll-free number 108 has been alerted, and local hospitals have also been put on high alert to handle any casualties that may arise from the cyclone.

In Mumbai, all doctors and paramedical staff are on high alert, ready to provide immediate medical assistance to those affected by the cyclone. The collective preparedness and vigilance of the medical personnel reflect their commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the community during this challenging time.

It is notable that the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 08 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 11:30 hours IST of Monday, over the same region near latitude 19.6°N and longitude 67.6°E, about 310 km southwest of Porbandar, 340 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 420 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 430 km south-southwest of Naliya and 590 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

It is very likely to move nearly northwards till the morning of Wednesday, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

