Indian Railways To Serve 500 ml Rail Neer Bottle to Each Passenger Across All Vande Bharat Trains

The Indian Railways has announced a new initiative aimed at reducing water wastage on Vande Bharat trains. According to ANI, each passenger will be provided with one Rail Neer Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) bottle of 500 ml during their journey. Additionally, passengers can request another Rail Neer PDW bottle of the same size at no extra cost.

April 24, 2024