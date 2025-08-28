Indian Railways: What Are the New Baggage Weight Limits and Will You Pay Extra Like Airlines?

Indian Railways has introduced new regulations that will restrict passengers from carrying unlimited luggage while traveling. Much like airlines, travelers will now be allowed to carry only a fixed weight of baggage as per class of travel. The Railway Board has decided to implement these rules strictly, beginning at select stations. Passengers will be required to have their luggage weighed before entering the platform, ensuring compliance with the prescribed limit. If luggage exceeds the permissible weight, travelers will be charged one-and-a-half times the regular fee. This step is aimed at ensuring discipline and smooth travel.

Electronic weighing machines are being installed at railway stations across the country to implement this regulation effectively. Initially, the rule will be enforced at stations such as Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Kanpur, and Aligarh, before gradually being expanded nationwide. The new norms also include penalties for non-compliance, with excess luggage attracting direct fines. To avoid inconvenience, passengers are encouraged to weigh their bags in advance. Officials clarified that these rules are not new but will now be implemented more strictly to ensure uniformity, safety, and fairness for all categories of travelers.

The weight limit has been defined as per the class of travel: 35 kilograms for general class, 40 kilograms for sleeper class, 40 kilograms for AC three-tier, 50 kilograms for AC two-tier, and 70 kilograms for AC first class passengers. Additionally, the rules also specify the permitted size of luggage bags. Even children between the ages of five and twelve will be subject to baggage regulations, though they will be allowed to carry less weight than adults. Carrying more than 50 kilograms of luggage per person will not be permitted under any circumstances.