Indian Tourists Drop to 5th Place in Maldives' Visitor Rankings

Recent data from the Maldives' tourism ministry indicates a significant change in tourist demographics within just three weeks. Indian visitors, traditionally the third-largest group, have now slipped to the fifth position following a heated row over derogatory comments made by some Maldivian Ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idyllic island nation, renowned for its stunning beaches and upscale tourism, has experienced a noticeable decline in the number of Indian tourists.

According to data from the Maldives' tourism ministry, as of January 28, 13,989 Indian tourists visited the archipelago out of a total of 174,400 arrivals, representing an 8% market share. This places India in the fifth position among nations sending the most tourists to the Maldives. The top four spots are secured by Russia (18,561), Italy (18,111), China (16,529), and the UK (14,588) for January 2024.

In December 2023, Russia held the first spot with 174,416 arrivals and a 24.1% market share, while India ranked second with 161,751 tourists and a 23.4% share. Throughout 2023, Indian tourists were the largest group, numbering 209,193, followed closely by Russians (209,146) and Chinese visitors (187,125). In both 2021 and 2022, India maintained its position as the top market, with over 2.91 lakh and 2.41 lakh Indian tourists arriving, respectively. However, the share of Indian tourists in the Maldives has experienced a decline, dropping from 241,382 in 2022 to 209,193 in 2023.

Indian tourists have been a crucial segment of the Maldives' tourism market, however, the controversy stemming from Modi's visit to Lakshadweep's beaches on January 2 has led to a substantial reduction in Indian visitors.

Controversy Background: The diplomatic row unfolded after a deputy minister, alongside other cabinet members and government officials in the Maldives, made disparaging comments about Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. This dispute resulted in a diplomatic fallout, with both countries summoning each other's high commissioners. In response, Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have advocated for promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. The Maldives government has distanced itself from the remarks, emphasizing that they are "unacceptable" and do not represent the official position of the Maldives.

Decline in Indian Tourists: At the beginning of 2024, India held the third-largest market share, contributing over 7% of the total visitors to the Maldives. However, following the diplomatic tensions, there has been a swift shift in the figures. As of January 28, India's portion of the Maldives tourism market has fallen to 8%, allowing China and the UK to surpass and secure the third and fourth positions, respectively, in the top 10 list.