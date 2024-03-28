India's Borders Totally Secure, Says Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, reassured the nation on Thursday, affirming that India's borders are totally secure. He said that the citizens of the country should maintain unwavering trust in the armed forces.

The minister addressed criticism of the Agniveer scheme, dismissing such queries as lacking credibility. He stressed the importance of maintaining a youthful profile within the armed forces, a sentiment he believed most people would agree with.

At the event, the Union minister also recounted anecdotes from his extensive political journey spanning nearly 50 years. When questioned about his response to inquiries from various quarters, including opposition members, regarding the India-China border issue, Singh expressed that such queries never unsettled him.

In keeping with the country's interests, I tell them (opposition) whatever I can. But in defence, there are many things which have strategic importance and we cannot tell them publicly. We try to steer clear of telling those things, whether it is (about) northern, western or eastern sector, he said.

I want to assure the people of the country they should have full faith in our Army and security personnel, the Union minister said. For over three and a half years, Indian and Chinese troops have remained in a standoff at specific friction points in eastern Ladakh. Despite completing disengagement from several areas as a result of extensive diplomatic and military discussions, tensions persist between the two sides.

