India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 153.70 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Tuesday crossed 153.70 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In an official statement, the ministry said that more than 76 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till 7 pm on Tuesday.

The cumulative vaccination coverage is at 1,53,70,44,657 while 76,68,282 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

More than 18 lakh (18,52,611) 'precaution doses' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. Of these, 8,47,880 'precaution doses' were administered on Tuesday.

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry said.

In the 15-18 age group, 2,81,00,780 doses of vaccine have been inoculated so far.

"The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the ministry noted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor