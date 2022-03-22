India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 181.56 crore

By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 04:53 PM2022-03-22T16:53:21+5:302022-03-22T17:00:02+5:30

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.56 crore (1,81,56,01,944) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 181.56 crore | India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 181.56 crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 181.56 crore

Next

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.56 crore (1,81,56,01,944) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday.

This has been achieved through 2,14,38,677 sessions, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, more than 34 lakh vaccine doses were administered to people aged between 12-14 years.

India's active caseload declines to 23,913 today while the positivity rate stands at 0.06%.

On the other hand, the country reported 1,581 new cases in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate at 98.74 per cent.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022.

So far, more than 34 lakh (34,19,633) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ministry Of Health And Family WelfareHealth and family welfare ministryMinistry of health and familyMinister for health and family welfareMinistry of health and family welfare ministryThe health and family welfareIndian health ministryHealth ministry of bangladeshBangladesh ministry of health and family welfare