India's Covid tally rises to 19,893 infection, 53 deaths

India on Thursday again reported a considerable rise at 19,893 new Covid infection in last 24 hrs, against 17,135 Covid cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has reported 53 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,530.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has marginally declined to 1,36,478 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,419 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,24,029. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity rate has marginally risen to 4.94 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently also stands at 4.64 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,03,006 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.67 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 205.22 crore.