India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 165.60 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.60 crores with administering more than 53 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per government data, 53,47,810 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Consequently, the total vaccines administered have gone up to 1,65,60,85,526 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The ministry said that 1,16,18,975 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.

In the age groups 15-18 years, 4,55,48,237 vaccine doses have been administered.

So far 93,87,16,725 people have been administered with first doses while 70,57,49,826 have taken second doses.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," it added.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was completed one year on January 16, 2022.

The drive initially started last year by inoculating healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities on March 1 last year. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age on April 1, 2021, and then those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022, and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

Meanwhile, India has reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

