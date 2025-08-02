India's economy remains strong despite global challenges: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, Aug 2 Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, commenting on the recent tariff hike by the United States, said that India's economy remains strong due to its robust service-sector exports.

He noted that the structure of India's exports provides a cushion against such international fluctuations.

Emphasising the need for quality enhancement and cost reduction, Union Minister Shekhawat said these steps will help India stay competitive on the global stage.

Expressing optimism about the country's economic trajectory, he said, "India is well on track to become the world's third-largest economy within the next two years."

He also highlighted the significant potential of the food processing sector, pointing out that it will open new avenues for farmers and contribute to rural economic growth.

Union Minister Shekhawat, while targeting the Congress and opposition parties, said that when they run out of genuine issues, they begin creating false narratives to stay politically relevant.

Speaking to the media during his visit to his home district, he said that whether it is about the Constitution, elections, reservation, or now the Special Intensive Review (SIR) process, the opposition has consistently spread "misleading propaganda".

Referring to the recent court verdict in the Malegaon case, Union Minister Shekhawat stated, "The truth has once again triumphed. The opposition's fabricated narrative stands exposed."

He asserted that the people of the country are well aware of the true character of the Congress and its allies.

"Truth can be hidden for some time, but it cannot be erased," he added.

Speaking on the return of Lord Buddha's relics to India, he said it marked a proud moment for Indian heritage.

He shared that these sacred ashes have been brought back after 127 years.

After Lord Buddha's Parinirvana, his ashes were divided into eight parts, with one portion preserved in a stone box by the Shakya clan in Kapilvastu's Piprahwa.

The relic was discovered during a British excavation in 1898, but was taken to England and handed over to explorer William Preppy. Eventually, the relic reached the United States.

In April this year, news emerged of its auction.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government intervened, halted the auction, and ensured the relic's return," he said.

Union Minister Shekhawat termed it a "historic cultural achievement" and expressed hope that this initiative would pave the way for the return of other lost Indian heritage items.

