India's first-ever Digital Lok Adalat to be held in Maharashtra, Rajasthan on Aug 13

India's first-ever end-to-end Digital Lok Adalat will be held on August 13 by the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) and Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA).

The digitalisation of Lok Adalat will facilitate common people to get justice from the comforts of their homes.

It will mark a milestone in the history of the Indian judicial system, given the rising case pendency in various courts across the country.

Jupitice, which claims to be the world's first Justice Technology Company, is set to host the event.

This Digital Lok Adalat, powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Blockchain, was launched by the National Legal Services Authority Chairman and Supreme Court judge, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit during the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities' meet held in Jaipur in July.

The Digital Lok Adalat would lead the way for the transformation of the dispute resolution ecosystem across India. It will also enhance the 'Ease of Justice'.

The digitalised version of Lok Adalat has been designed, developed and implemented to adapt to the evolving demands of various stakeholders by using technology.

The previously held physical Lok Adalats have already been making headlines by resolving record cases in a single day.

"This digitalisation will not only help MSLSA to ease its back-end administrative work but would also be beneficial for common people when it comes to the speedy resolution of cases at the pre-litigation stage," said Dinesh P Surana, Member Secretary, MSLSA, Mumbai.

Jupitice's Digital Lok Adalat will be used by Maharashtra and Rajasthan to dispose of pending disputes/disputes at the pre-litigation stages quickly and efficiently, said Raman Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Justice Technologies.

He said with Jupitice's online services, the administrative work of the Lok Adalat would not only be more cost-effective but will also ensure efficiency, convenience, and transparency to all the stakeholders involved in the process.

"Aligning with Lok Adalat's vision to provide access to justice for all, Justice has developed the AI-powered Digital Lok Adalat to make its services more accessible, affordable, cost-effective, transparent, accountable, equitable, and secure. This non-adversarial approach of dispute resolution will definitely be a beneficial tool for unifying and harmonising the society," said Aggarwal.

( With inputs from ANI )

