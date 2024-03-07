India's horticulture production pegged at 355.25 million tonnes for 2023-24

New Delhi, March 7 The horticulture production in the country in 2023-24 is estimated to be about 355.25 million tonnes with an increase in the area of 1.15 per cent, or 3.27 lakh hectares compared to 2022-23, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the Agriculture Ministry on Thursday.

The final estimate for horticulture released for 2022-23 shows a total production of 355.8 million tonnes which is a 2.39 per cent increase over the corresponding figure for 2021-22.

The production of fruits is expected to reach 112.08 million tonnes, mainly due to increases in the production of banana, mandarin, and mango in 2023-24, according to the advance estimates.

The production of vegetables is envisaged to be around 209.39 million tonnes.

An increase is expected in the production of cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin, tapioca, tomato, and other vegetables.

* Tomato production is expected to be around 208.19 lakh tonnes compared to around 204.25 lakh tonnes last year, an increase of 1.93 per cent lakh tonnes.

* Production of onion in 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates) is expected to be around 254.73 lakh tonnes compared to around 302.08 lakh tonnes last year due to decrease of 34.31 lakh tonnes in Maharashtra, 9.95 lakh tonnes in Karnataka, 3.54 lakh tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and 3.12 lakh tonnes in Rajasthan.

* Production of potatoes in 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates) is expected to be around 589.94 lakh tonnes compared to around 601.42 lakh tonnes last year, attributed to the decrease in West Bengal over the previous year.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has released the Final Estimates for 2022-23 and the First Advance Estimates of 2023-24 of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops compiled based on information received from states/ UTs and other governmental source agencies.

Highlights of 2022-23 (Final Estimates)

* The fruit production is estimated to be 110.21 million tonnes in 2022-23 (Final Estimates), mainly due to increase in the production of apples, bananas, grapes, mangoes, and watermelon.

* Production of vegetables has increased from 209.14 million tonnes in 2021-22 to 212.55 million tonnes in 2022-23 (Final Estimates). This is mainly contributed by the increase registered in all vegetables except chillies (green), onion, radish, tapioca, and tomato.

* Onion: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be 302.08 lakh tonnes compared to 316.87 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

* Potato: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be around 601.42 lakh tonnes, compared to 561.76 lakh tonnes estimated for 2021-22.

* Tomato: Production in 2022-23 (Final Estimates) is estimated to be around 204.25 lakh tonnes, compared to 206.94 lakh tonnes estimated for 2021-22.

