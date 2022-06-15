India's new Covid cases increases to 8,822

India on Wednesday reported 8,822 fresh Covid-19 cases, an increase against the 6,594 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were 15 new fatalities, which increased the overall death toll to 5,24,792.

The active caseload rose to 53,637, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,718 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,67,088. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has slightly declined to 2 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.35 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,40,278 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.58 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.50 crore.