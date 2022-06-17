India's records 12,847 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,847 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, India had already reported 12,213 fresh cases of the virus.

With the fresh surge in cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 63,063. Active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.64 per cent. As many as 7,985 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours thereby increasing Total Recoveries to 4,26,82,697.

The government data added that 14 new fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,817.

Of the 5,19,903 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 2.47 per cent was observed.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 195.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.