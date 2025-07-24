India’s strikes were focused and measured: Govt on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, July 24 The Centre on Thursday firmly clarified that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched as a direct and deliberate response to a cross-border terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

In a written statement submitted to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh described the operation as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory”, asserting that it was aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralising threats that could be launched against India from across the border.

The minister was replying to questions raised by MP Ramji Lal Suman, who had sought clarity on whether the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor had been influenced by global pressure and if the sudden halt had affected the morale of Indian troops.

Responding to this, Singh said that Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for what he called a “barbaric cross-border terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.”

He further added, “It focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralising terrorists likely to be sent across to India.”

According to Singh, Pakistan escalated the situation by attempting to target Indian civilian areas and some military positions. These provocations were “met with a strong and decisive response from the Indian armed forces,” he said, adding that the Indian side inflicted significant damage on Pakistani military assets.

The minister confirmed that on May 10, 2025, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations approached his Indian counterpart to request a halt in military engagement. This request was accepted later the same day, following which hostilities ceased.

Under Operation Sindoor, nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were destroyed in pre-dawn precision airstrikes on May 7, launched to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

On a related query, Singh also addressed India’s diplomatic efforts to expose Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. He emphasised that India has continuously engaged with global partners to highlight the threat posed by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

“Due to India’s persistent efforts, the global community has a greater understanding of India’s concerns on cross-border terrorism,” Singh noted.

He pointed to India’s success in getting several Pakistan-based individuals and organisations listed under the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions regime, as well as the Financial Action Task Force’s grey listing of Pakistan.

Singh also recalled the UN Security Council’s statement following the Pahalgam attack, which “strongly condemned” the incident and stressed the need to hold those responsible - including organisers, sponsors, and financiers - accountable.

Furthermore, Singh noted that several world leaders have publicly supported India’s anti-terror efforts. Most notably, the United States recently designated The Resistance Front (TRF) - a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba - as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Singh also addressed questions about Pakistan’s selection as Vice-Chair of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee for 2025, pointing out that such appointments are part of the UN Security Council’s routine rotational process. India, he added, had previously served as Chair of the same committee in 2011-12 and again in 2022.

