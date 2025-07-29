IndiaSkills Competition 2025: Registrations Open for Nation’s Biggest Skill Talent Hunt; Deadline September 30

The stage is set and the spotlight is on India’s next generation of skill champions as registrations begin for the IndiaSkills Competition (ISC) 2025, the country’s premier platform to celebrate excellence in vocational training and skill development. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, today opened the registration link for ISC 2025. The competition will feature 63 skills for which participants from all 36 states and UTs will compete. Registrations can be completed online via the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal. The last date to complete the registration is 30 September, 2025.

This biennial competition is designed to identify, nurture, and reward India’s most talented youth, preparing them to represent the nation on international stages such as the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) 2026, which is the largest international skills competition for young professionals in the world, showcasing the skill and expertise of young people in more than 60+ Skills. The competition aims to inspire young people to pursue careers in vocational education and to recognize the importance of skilled work in today's economy.

The competition is open to all Indian nationals, with participants required to meet specific age criteria. The minimum age is 16 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years. In general, participants must be born on or after 1 January 2004. For certain advanced technology skills, such as Cyber Security, Mechatronics, Aircraft Maintenance, among others, participants must be born on or after 1 January 2001.

IndiaSkills 2025 follows a structured, multi-tiered selection process. Each participant can apply for only one skill. The competition unfolds across two primary tracks. Track I involves State-level competitions conducted by State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs), while Track II is led by Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) for skills not opted by the states/UTs. Both tracks will feed into Regional Skill Competitions (RSCs), followed by boot camps and the final national competition. The competition includes both individual and team-based skills, closely aligned with the categories identified by WorldSkills International.

Regional competitions will be hosted across five zones—North, South, East, West, and Northeast—while the final IndiaSkills National Competition will be organized centrally by MSDE. Winners of the national competition will receive extensive training and mentorship to represent India at the WorldSkills Competition 2026 and other international forums.