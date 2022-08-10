Indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease launched, big relief for livestock

Providing relief to the livestock of the country, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease.

The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).

Tomar while launching the vaccine said that livestock is the biggest asset of the country.

Ever since the disease came to India in 2019, research institutes have been engaged in developing the vaccine.

Tomar congratulated the scientists of the Equine Research Center and the Veterinary Research Institute for developing the Lumpy disease vaccine having complying a 100 per cent with all standards, which will be effective in getting rid of Lumpy disease.

Further, Tomar directed the concerned officials to provide this vaccine in large numbers at the earliest for relief to the cattle. He said that there are 30 crore livestock in the country, and considering the plight of mute animals, all possible measures should be taken to provide them relief at the earliest.

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Secretary Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Jatindra Nath Swain, Director General of ICAR, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Deputy Director General Dr B.N. Tripathi, Dr Triveni Dutt, Director, Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Dr Yashpal, Director, National Equine Research Center and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor