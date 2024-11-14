IndiGo Flight From Nagpur to Kolkata Makes Emergency Landing at Raipur Airport After Bomb Threat

IndiGo flight 6E812 from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday, November 14, following a bomb threat. The flight was checked at the airport.

According to the police, an investigation is underway. In the past 13 days, until October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each of IndiGo and Air India, received bomb threats.

Nagpur to Kolkata Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: A flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat. The plane is being checked at the airport and further probe is underway: SSP Santosh Singh — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

On Wednesday, the Mumbai International Airport had received a bomb threat. The caller told the CISF control room that a person named "Mohammad" was carrying bombs on a flight to Azerbaijan.