IndiGo Passenger Hits Pilot Over Delhi-Goa Flight Delay

A shocking incident aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa has sparked outrage after a passenger physically assaulted the aircraft's pilot. The incident, captured in a now-viral video, occurred amidst widespread flight disruptions across North India due to dense fog.

The incident transpired on IndiGo flight 6E-2175, delayed by several hours due to heavy fog in Delhi. The video shows a man in a yellow hoodie abruptly charging towards the cockpit from the last row and striking the pilot, who had just replaced the previous crew due to exceeding Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

Amidst shocked gasps and attempts by air hostesses to restrain him, the passenger is heard yelling at the pilot, "Nahi chalana toh mat chala, bol de (If you don't want to fly the plane, then don't)." A flight attendant intervenes, pleading, "Sir aap aisa nahi kar sakte (Sir, you cannot do this)." The video ends with another passenger in a blue hoodie trying to calm the irate man down.

Following the incident, IndiGo Airlines promptly filed a complaint against the passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia. He has since been detained by the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) authorities, who assured appropriate legal action.