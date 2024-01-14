IndiGo Passengers, Radhika Apte Get Stuck on Aerobridge for Hours at Mumbai Airport

Passengers on an IndiGo flight found themselves stranded on the aerobridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday morning. The situation unfolded when passengers were instructed to board Flight 6E 2301 to Bhubaneswar at 8:30 am. According to reports, passengers claimed there was no air circulation on the aerobridge.

Numerous travelers asserted they were denied entry onto the aircraft because the IndiGo crew was reportedly absent, despite ground staff being directed to commence boarding. Visuals from the incident depict heated arguments between frustrated passengers and airport staff.

Subsequently, the aerobridge door was eventually opened, allowing passengers to disembark at the boarding station. Actor Radhika Apte, who was said to be booked on the same flight, shared her experience in a detailed Instagram post without specifying the city, airport, or airline. "I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now, and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT . The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!" Apte disclosed.

In response to the actor's post, an IndiGo spokesperson acknowledged that the Bhubaneswar-bound flight from Mumbai was delayed due to "operational reasons." The spokesperson stated, "Flight 6E 2301 from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar was delayed due to operational reasons. Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to all our passengers."