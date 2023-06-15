IndiGo plane suffers tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport, probe ordered

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 : An IndiGo aircraft was grounded after encountering a tail strike during its landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, officials said.

This incident marks the second occurrence of tail strikes reported on IndiGo flights within a span of three days. No injuries were reported in both incidents.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline stated.

IndiGo has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. Recently another flight from Kolkata to Delhi experienced a similar tail strike while landing in Delhi.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

