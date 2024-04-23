Indira Gandhi coined 'Gareebi Hatao' slogan, her grandson still repeating it: CM Yogi

Amroha (UP), April 23 Criticising the Congress for its handling of terrorist incidents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath stated on Tuesday that during the Congress government, whenever a terrorist incident occurred, they would "put oil in their ears" and ignore it.

“They would merely say they were watching or would watch, while terrorists continued their activities,” he added.

In a jibe at the Congress, he remarked that the party had coined the slogan 'Gareebi Hatao' in 1970 and in 2024 late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s grandson was still repeating it.

He added, “Instead of alleviating poverty, one family gained unfettered access to plunder the nation's resources, whether it was the family in Delhi or in Saifai. They indulged in rampant corruption and instigated chaos.”

Speaking at a public meeting in Hasanpur, Amroha in support of Kanwar Singh Tanwar, CM Adityanath stated, “The Samajwadi Party has crossed the limits of shamelessness. They had the audacity to withdraw cases against terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the Sankat Mochan Temple in Kashi. However, the judiciary thwarted their intentions.”

He continued, “The court sharply criticised the SP, warning that if they can withdraw cases against terrorists today, they might tomorrow shamelessly compromise the country's security by giving them the Padma Award. The judiciary will not permit such actions.”

He further said, “Today is Hanuman Jayanti. PM Modi has facilitated the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, who is the idol of Lord Hanuman. Therefore, ‘Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko layenge aur kamal khilayenge.’”

CM Adityanath remarked that prior to 2014 there were frequent terrorist incidents and bomb blasts, instilling fear among the people. However, terrorism has been effectively curbed since 2014.

Asserting that the BJP prioritises development, the Chief Minister said, “The distance from Amroha to Delhi is just 165 km. Before 2014, it took five hours to travel this distance. Congress failed to appreciate the importance of convenience and time. We are linking Amroha with the Ganga Expressway. Now, one can reach Delhi in just one-and-a-half hours, Lucknow in four hours, and Prayagraj in six hours.”

The CM added, "The then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, had asserted that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources. So, where does that leave the Dalits, Backward Classes, Khadagvanshi, the poor, farmers, mothers, sisters, and youth?"

