Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Pay Tribute to Ex-PM at Shakti Sthal (Watch Video)

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary Thursday at Shakti Sthal, her memorial in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi also posted a tribute video on X, formerly Twitter, with a message: "Panditji's Indu, Bapu's beloved, fearless, brave, justice-loving - India's Indira!" He added that her dedication to India's unity and integrity would guide generations in public service.

पंडित जी की इंदु, बापू की प्रियदर्शिनी, निडर, निर्भीक, न्यायप्रिय - भारत की इंदिरा!



दादी, देश की एकता और अखंडता के लिए आपका बलिदान हम सभी को जनसेवा के पथ पर सदा प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/ksV8ACt4Z9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2024

The Congress party's official account shared a tribute on X, referring to Indira Gandhi as a "symbol of strength, courage, and leadership."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage, writing on X, "Humble tribute to the first woman Prime Minister of India and our ideal, Indira Gandhi ji, on her martyrdom day, who played an important role with her strong will, efficient leadership, and foresight in preserving the unity and integrity of India."

“जब तक मुझ में साँस है तब तक सेवा ही नहीं जायेगी और जब मेरी जान जायेगी तब मैं ये कह सकती हूँ कि...एक एक खून का क़तरा जितना मेरा है, वह एक-एक ख़ून का क़तरा …एक भारत को जीवित करेगा।”



~ श्रीमती इंदिरा गाँधी



भारत की एकता व अखंडता को संजाएँ रखने के लिए व सशक्त एवं प्रगतिशील भारत… pic.twitter.com/w5KEVUQIpQ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 31, 2024

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served two terms as Prime Minister — first from 1966 to 1977, and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984, by two of her own bodyguards at her Akbar Road residence.

(With inputs from agencies)