Indore contaminated water crisis: Cong demands minister's resignation

Indore, Jan 1 As the death toll from consuming contaminated municipal water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has claimed several lives, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari sharply criticised the Madhya Pradesh government and demanded the immediate resignation of "ill-mannered ministers" on moral grounds.

Patwari alleged that the victims were receiving neither free treatment nor sympathy, while ministers "displayed arrogance and misbehaved with journalists".

Social media users echoed the anger, amplifying calls for accountability, as over 2,000 residents were affected by severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

The crisis, linked to a leakage in the main Narmada water supply pipeline - exacerbated by a toilet constructed overhead - has exposed serious administrative lapses in India's repeatedly awarded "cleanest city."

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose constituency includes the affected area, faced intense backlash after he lost his temper during a media interaction on Wednesday.

When an NDTV journalist questioned about accountability beyond junior officials and the lack of free treatment for victims, Minister Vijayvargiya responded dismissively, reportedly using phrases like "don't ask useless questions" and offensive language on camera.

The incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation for crossing "limits of decency."

In response, Vijayvargiya later posted an apology on X, stating: "My team and I have been working tirelessly without sleep for two days to improve the situation. In deep sorrow over the suffering and losses, my words came out wrong in response to a media question. I express regret for that."

The state government has dismissed one official, suspended two and formed a three-member probe panel.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited hospitals on Wednesday, assured strict action based on the investigation, and announced measures like free treatment (later reinforced by court orders), tanker water supply, and dedicated medical wards.

On December 31, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court took cognisance through a Public Interest Litigation.

The court issued notices to state authorities and the Indore Municipal Corporation, directing them to ensure the immediate supply of clean drinking water, provide completely free medical treatment to all affected patients, and submit a detailed status report by January 2.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on that date. Despite the minister's apology and government actions, public and opposition outrage persists, with demands intensifying for a thorough investigation into the contamination and broader accountability.

