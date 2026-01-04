Indore crisis: Bhagirathpura water safe for pathogens, Minister Vijayvargiya shares lab report

Indore, Jan 4 Amid the ongoing water contamination crisis in Bhagirathpura locality, which has claimed multiple lives and affected thousands, a recent laboratory report from Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute provides a reassuring update: five water samples tested negative for key waterborne pathogens.

Sharing these results on his X handle, state Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and the leadership of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam P. Khade, the positive results of chlorination and other measures being taken for drinking water purification in Bhagirathpura have become evident."

The Central Clinical Molecular Laboratory Report, dated January 4, analysed samples collected from Bhagirathpura using the RT-PCR method.

All five samples (S-01 to S-05), each 25 ml in sterile bottles, tested "negative" for bacterial pathogens including E. coli O157, Generic E. coli, Vibrio cholerae, and Salmonella, as well as viral pathogens Rotavirus and Enterovirus.

The interpretation states, "These results indicate that the RT-PCR analysis of all five water samples showed negative results for the targeted bacterial pathogens (E. coli O157, Generic E. coli, Vibrio cholerae, and Salmonella) and viral pathogens (Rotavirus and Enterovirus)."

However, the report recommends, "Further confirmation of water quality may be obtained through culture-based microbiological analysis and routine physicochemical testing."

This finding comes as a positive development in the crisis that erupted in late December 2025, triggered by sewage mixing with drinking water pipelines, reportedly due to a leak near a police outpost toilet without a proper septic tank.

Residents had complained of foul-smelling, discoloured tap water for months. The outbreak has led to widespread diarrhoea and vomiting, with reports of four deaths (official toll) and over 200 (official) illnesses, including several hospitalised in intensive care.

Authorities have fixed the leak, supplied tanker water, suspended officials, and initiated probes.

While earlier tests from other labs confirmed bacterial contamination in some samples, this advanced RT-PCR panel from one of Indore's premier institutions suggests no presence of these specific dangerous pathogens in the tested samples. Health officials urge residents to continue boiling water or using tankers until full clearance.

The crisis has eroded trust in municipal supply in India's "cleanest city," prompting city-wide pipeline surveys and compensation announcements.

