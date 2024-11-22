Indore Doctor Dies in Road Accident After Pressing Accelerator Instead of Brake, Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

A doctor died in a tragic accident in Indore after accidentally pressing the accelerator instead of the brake, causing his car to crash into another vehicle at a traffic signal. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Dr. Mukesh Tiwari, a private practitioner, was returning home after a haircut.

CCTV footage from the scene shows a speeding Nano car hitting a vehicle that was stopped at the signal. The force of the impact caused severe damage to the car, and Dr. Tiwari, who was in the driver's seat, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the car that was hit sustained only minor injuries.