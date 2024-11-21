Karnataka Road Accident: Several Injured, 2 Critical After Speeding Truck Hits Reversing Car in Kumbhashi, Horrific Video Surfaces

A horrific road accident in Karnataka's Kundapura has left 10 people injured after a speeding truck collided with a car and dragged it several meters before the vehicle overturned. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place on a national highway in the region.

The footage shows a Toyota car, with seven people aboard, parked at the left side of the road with its reverse parking light on. As the driver reversed the vehicle in front of the Kumbhashi Chandika Durgaparmeshwari Temple, a truck from Mangaluru, carrying fish from Goa to Kerala, crashed into the car from behind.

Police said the driver was reversing the car in front of the Kumbhashi Chandika Durgaparameshwari temple when the truck, registered in Mangaluru and carrying fish from Goa to Kerala, collided with the vehicle. The impact caused the car to be dragged for several meters before it stopped in front of a signboard, throwing the car into bushes and overturning it.

The truck hit the car with force, dragging it several meters before stopping in front of a signboard. The car was then thrown into the bushes and overturned. Two of the 10 injured have suffered serious injuries and are in critical condition.

The passengers in the car, believed to be from Kerala, remain unidentified. The truck driver was also injured in the crash. All the injured, including the truck driver, were taken to a hospital in Manipal for treatment. Police have filed a case in connection with the accident.