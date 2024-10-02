Indore Fire: 55-Year-Old Charred to Death As Blaze Erupts at Illegal Chemical Unit in Residential Area (Watch Video)

Indore, Madhya Pradesh (October 2, 2024): A 55-year-old man was killed in a fire that erupted at an allegedly illegal chemical unit located in a three-storey house in Indore on Wednesday evening. The victim, identified as Abdul Qadir, died in the blaze that started in the ground-floor chemical unit of the house in the Juni Indore police station area.

Three individuals, including two women, were rescued from the upper floors of the building by police.

ACP Juni Devendra Singh Dhurve confirmed the incident saying, "One person has died after fire broke out at a building under the Juni Police Station area. The body of the deceased has been sent to hospital. Three persons were trapped inside the building who have been rescued."

According to reports, Qadir had rented the ground floor for over a year to operate a small chemical unit dealing with substances such as acid and thinner. Two vehicles and various goods stored on the upper floors were destroyed in the fire.

Residents expressed their anger, alleging that the chemical unit was operating illegally within the residential area.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway