Indore: Fraudsters Target Senior Police Official with 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Shocking Video Emerges

In an ironic twist of fate, online fraudsters targeted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia of the Indore Crime Branch on Sunday. The scammers attempted to carry out a "digital arrest" scam while Dandotia was addressing a press conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The fraud began with an automated call alleging misuse of Dandotia’s credit card. The caller claimed a case had been registered against him at the Andheri West police station in Mumbai and warned that his bank account would be blocked unless he visited the station within two hours.

Dandotia, who was in full police uniform during the press briefing, played along and was connected to another individual posing as a senior police officer. When the scammers attempted a video call, they quickly disconnected upon realizing they were speaking to a senior police officer. Dandotia promptly alerted the gathered media and requested them to document the incident to raise public awareness about such cybercrimes. He explained that "digital arrest" scams involve criminals threatening victims with arrest, confining them under electronic surveillance, and extorting money under the guise of resolving false charges.