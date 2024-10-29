Indore Hit-and-Run: Two Girls Injured by Car While Making Rangoli Outside Home; 17-Year-Old Driver Detained (Watch Video)

Indore, Madhya Pradesh (October 29, 2024): A shocking hit-and-run incident occurred in Indore as two girls were run over by a speeding car while making rangoli in the courtyard outside their home. The incident took place on Monday evening under the jurisdiction of the Aerodrome police station. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a shop in front of their house.

Watch video here:

The victims, identified as Priyanshi Prajapati, 21, and Navya Prajapati, 14, were seriously injured and were admitted to a hospital. The condition of one of them is critical.

The 17-year-old accused has been detained in connection with the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena confirmed that the driver fled the scene but has since been taken into custody. The car involved in the incident has also been seized.

Police said that appropriate action will be taken against the accused as investigations continue.