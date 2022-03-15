Indore: Markets get ready for festival of Holi

With Holi round the corner, the festivities have gripped Indore markets, boosting sales of herbal colours, balloons and water guns.

We're very excited to celebrate Holi without the fear of COVID-19 after 2 years. We will finally get a chance to come out of our houses and celebrate Holi with our friends," said Vartika, a local.

Preparations for the festival of colours were seen in full swing throughout the country.

The local shopkeepers have seen a tremendous rise in sales ahead of Holi.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Holi celebrations for the last two years were under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent relaxations of the COVID-19 guidelines cheered the shopkeepers as the demand soared.