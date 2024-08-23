Indore Roof Collapse: Five Labourers Killed as Roof of Under-Construction Cottage Falls in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Five labourers were killed after the roof slab of an under-construction cottage at a resort collapsed in Choral village, Mhow tehsil, on Thursday night. The collapse occurred while the labourers were sleeping under the roof.

Visuals from the Incident Site

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: In Dr. Ambedkar Nagar near Indore, a roof collapse at a farmhouse killed five workers who were resting after work. Rescue operation is ongoing, with one worker still trapped pic.twitter.com/48iU8FxoL3 — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2024

According to PTI reports, Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal said that the police were notified about the incident around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Emergency services rushed to the scene and carried out a rescue operation, which ended with the recovery of all five bodies. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Inspector Amit Kumar of Simrol Police Station said the accident was discovered when other labourers arrived at the site for work in the morning.