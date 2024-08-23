Madhya Pradesh Accident: 2 Killed, 40 Injured As Bus Rams Into Divider in Mohi Ghat of Pandhurna (Watch Video)

Late Thursday night in Mohi Ghat, Pandhurna, Madhya Pradesh, a bus lost control and collided with a divider, resulting in a tragic accident. At least two people were killed in the crash, and 40 others sustained injuries. The bus reportedly veered off course before hitting the divider. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene to assist the victims.

Watch:

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: At least two killed, 40 injured as a bus lost control and rammed into divider in Mohi Ghat of Pandhurna late on Thursday.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/7OYPEHIHXC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2024

Also Read| Odisha Accident: 5 Killed, 12 Injured As Tanker Overturns on Tea Stall After Colliding With Bus in Ganjam (Watch Video).

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, August 22, five people lost their lives and 12 others were injured when a tanker overturned onto a roadside tea stall following a head-on collision with a bus in Odisha's Ganjam district. The accident took place on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili. Four victims died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital. The bus was traveling from Bhawanipatna to Berhampur, and the tanker was heading towards Aska when the collision occurred.

