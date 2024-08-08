Indore Shocker: 19-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide After Teacher Files Rape Complaint Against Him

A 19-year-old student died by suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday night (August 6) after a teacher filed a rape complaint against him. The family of the deceased alleged that the teacher had been harassing him and threatening to implicate him in a rape case for a long time.

The family said Mahila police station officials, where the teacher lodged the complaint, demanded Rs 3 lakh from them to 'settle' the case and released their son, Gaurav Hada, only after they paid Rs 45,000.

These comes after the family returned home on Tuesday night, Gaurav went to sleep into his room and didn't wakeup next morning. According to police, Gaurav's sister found him hanging sometime later. Their family rushed him to a nearby local hospital and then to MY Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The family said Gaurav was attending English coaching for 11 months and became involved with the teacher. They allege that the teacher began blackmailing Gaurav, demanding money from him and restricting him from interacting with other girls.

The Family said that Gaurav’s father once caught him stealing money, whereupon Gaurav confessed to being blackmailed by his teacher. Kin claimed that they showed Mahila police station officers chats between Gaurav and the teacher as proof that he didn’t rape her, but the cops demanded a bribe.