Indore Zoo upscales arrangements, provides heating pads, warmers to animals

As a cold wave gripped parts of North India, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, popularly known as Indore Zoo, has upscaled its arrangements by providing heating pads and warmers to cold-blooded animals there.

Several tourists and localities who visited the zoo on Thursday enjoyed their visit.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said, "This time, we have made several arrangements to provide comfort and warmth to cold-blooded animals. Many cold-blooded animals find it difficult to maintain their body temperature."

"Many of them chose to hibernate. We have to be extra careful while providing comfort to these animals. Many animals have been provided with heating pads. We cover up cages during the night to protect them from cold. Also, we provide separate blankets to reptiles," Yadav added.

Namrata, a tourist from Ahmedabad said, "The zoo is beautifully renovated. It is being maintained as per international standards. Cleanliness is maintained here. It is good for both animals and visitors. We saw heaters kept near the animals for keeping them warm."

Anita Mittal, a localite said, "Cleanliness is maintained. We saw many species of animals here. Our children are enjoying here. I live in Indore. It is good to see that proper arrangements have been made for keeping the animals warm in this cold weather."

Another tourist, Vinita Agarwal from Delhi told ANI, "Indore is a well-developed city. Here, cages are kept clean. Animals are provided with heating pads. The zoo is maintained as per international standards."

Manjiri Agarwal, another tourist said, "This zoo is well-developed. Snakes are provided with heaters here. White tigers and lions are here. Woollen clothing is also provided to protect the animals from cold."

As per the regional meteorological department in Indore, the minimum temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature touched 22 degrees Celsius. "Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later," the weather bulletin said.

( With inputs from ANI )

