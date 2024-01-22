Inebriated man sets his own house on fire in UP, gets arrested

Lucknow, Jan 22 A man allegedly set his house afire in an inebriated condition, in the Talkatora area of Lucknow, said officials on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday after which the man, identified as Raju from Ramjipur, was arrested by police.

“Upon reaching the spot, Alambagh fire officer in-charge Dharampal Singh saw the first floor of the house was on fire.

"It was put out with some effort. The man was arrested by Talkatora police station,” an official said.

More details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor