Infant dies after attack by street dog in Noida

A seven-month old baby died after an attack by a stray dog at an apartment building in Noida near Delhi. Anguished over the incident, several locals held a protest outside the society in the morning.

The incident took place at the Lotus Boulevard apartments in Sector 100, Noida, around 4.30 pm yesterday, police officer Rajneesh Verma said.

The toddler was admitted to the intensive care unit at Noida’s Yatharth Hospital. The child’s intestines were reportedly pulled out in the attack. The child had to go through a surgery which was unsuccessful.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma, the child’s parents are construction workers and they were engaged in work at the time of the incident. “They had kept the boy near them. But a stray dog entered the society and bit him, leaving him severely injured,” Verma had told PTI

