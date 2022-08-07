Infant taken away by leopard in UP village

By IANS | Published: August 7, 2022 09:09 AM

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 7 A six-month-old baby girl, who was sleeping with her mother, has been dragged away by a leopard in a village in Bijnor's Noorpur Arab village.

The girl's mother, Firoza, did not find the baby when she woke up in the morning.

Najibabad divisional forest officer Manoj Shukla said, "Pug marks and the blood drops suggest it was a leopardess along with its cub that took away the infant.

"We have been conducting combing operation in the area, but have not been able to trace the child yet.

