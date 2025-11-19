Infiltration bid foiled by Army on LoC in J&K’s Uri sector

Srinagar, Nov 19 Alert troops of the Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that alert troops posted along the forward positions on the LoC in the sector noticed suspicious movement from the Pakistan side.

“The suspected infiltrators were engaged in sustained gunfire exchanges, forcing them to withdraw. A search operation is now going on in the area to ensure that no terrorist manages to cross over into the Indian side of the LoC," the officials said.

This latest infiltration attempt proves the intention of terror outfits assisted by the Pakistan Army to push terrorists into the Indian side before the mountain passes are closed by the snowfall this winter, the officials said.

More details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740 km long LoC situated in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division.

The LoC is guarded by the Army. The UT also has a 240 km long international border (IB) situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. The IB is guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF).

While the border is protected by the Army and the BSF, the J&K Police and security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland. These operations are aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror, including the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in financial rackets like hawala money and other economic offences are also on the scanner of the police and the security forces. It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

The revised strategy by the security forces goes beyond the elimination of just the gun-wielding terrorists, as it has been found that those sustaining the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir could be white collar, like doctors and other professionals who work more dangerously than just the gun-wielding terrorists.

