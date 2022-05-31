Ink attack on Rakesh Tikait: SKM holds protests, demands strict action against culprits

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held protests against the attack on farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru and has also demanded strict action and inquiry into the incident.

The BKU leader was attending an event in Bengaluru when some unidentified miscreants threw ink at him.

"SKM reiterates its demand for punishment of the culprits, suspension of officers guilty for this negligence, security to Rakesh Tikait and judicial inquiry into the incident," stated the Morcha release.

Today, farmers' organizations across India came together to protest against the attack on Rakesh Tikait. Demonstrations were held in several states, where farm organizations demanded strict action and inquiry into the incident.

Yesterday, a press conference in Bengaluru was organized by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh against the propaganda against the farmers, Rakesh Tikait was attacked and ink was thrown at him.

Three persons were detained for smearing black ink at Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday, informed the police.

The prime accused Bharat Shetty has been pictured with several BJP leaders including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as per SKM prelease.

Protests were held in Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and other states. In Karnataka, farm organizations held protests in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Sagar, among several other places, said the SKM.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha demanded strict punishment for the culprits, suspension of the officers guilty of the negligence, a judicial inquiry into the incident and the political conspiracy behind it, and security for Rakesh Tikait.

( With inputs from ANI )

